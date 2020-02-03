Galway candidate commits to seeking farm-price regulator if re-elected

A independent candidate running in the Galway East constituency has said that he will be “demanding the appointment of a regulator for farm prices” if re-elected in General Election 2020.

The Minister for Rural Affairs, Seán Canney, has said if he is in a position to negotiate a new programme for Government, a regulator would be one of his “key demands”.

Commenting on his commitment, Minister Canney said: “There is an element of a cartel which is depriving the farmer from getting a fair price and this needs to be flushed out.”

He added: “We also need a second Beef Excaptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme to support our beef farmers.

Continuing, Minister Canney said: “Bord Bia needs to be overhauled to ensure that farmers are protected in the marketing of their produce.

I am also calling for an increase in grants for the suckler schemes and for the Sheep Welfare Scheme – a measure I secured in the last programme for government negotiations.

Continuing, the Galway East candidate said: “Among my other key objectives for farmers is the completion of legislation around the assessment of assets for the Fair Deal Scheme for nursing homes.

“I want to see that implemented as soon as possible after a new government is formed.

Concluding, he stressed: “Measures effecting farmers that are needed for climate action must also be properly supported and funded by Government.”