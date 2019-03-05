GDT marks 7 consecutive increases in index

The latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction – event 231 – has ended on a high, recording a seventh consecutive rise in price index.

Today’s event (Tuesday, March 5) concluded with the GDT price index up 3.3% overall.

“Technical delays” resulted in a delay in the publication of the index, with full details on the auction not yet published; however, product results have been released by the entity.

AMF index up 3.9%, average price US$5,837/MT;

Butter index up 3.7%, average price US$4,657/MT;

BMP index up 11.0%, average price US$3,480/MT;

Ched index up 6.0%, average price US$3,888/MT;

LAC index up 0.6%, average price US$1,009/MT;

RenCas index down 0.1%, average price US$5,649/MT;

SMP index down 4.3%, average price US$2,462/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index up 6.0%, average price US$3,186/MT. Key Results:

Butter saw the most dramatic move on the day, recording an 11% rise in index. Meanwhile, both cheddar and whole milk powder (WMP) documenting a healthy 6% boost.

On the flip side, skimmed milk powder (SMP) dropped 4.3% in index, while rennet casein (RenCas) fell marginally by 0.1%.

Once again sweet whey powder (SWP) was not available at today’s auction.

Merger given green light from authorities

Meanwhile, closer to home, the much anticipated merger between Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick Dairies has finally been given the green light.

Competition authorities in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland – the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority – reached an agreement on the proposal today (Tuesday, March 5).

The CMA cleared the mooted merger in a statement on its website this afternoon.

Both authorities determined and ruled that competition would not be adversely affected as a result of the merger and both cleared the transaction unconditionally.