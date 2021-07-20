The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded another decrease to mark seven consecutive index falls over the last three months in its latest auction.

The most recent tender – event 288 – concluded today (Tuesday, July 20) with the GDT Price Index down 2.9%.

Lasting one hour and 55 minutes, today’s event saw 154 participating bidders take part across 13 bidding rounds, with 111 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 22,405MT of product was sold on the day.

Key results:

AMF index down 0.3%, average price US$5,615/MT;

Butter index down 0.8%, average price US$4,419/MT;

BMP not offered;

Ched index up 1.3%, average price US$4,022/MT;

LAC index down 8.9%, average price US$1,127/MT;

SMP index down 5.2%, average price US$2,971/MT;

SWP index not available, average price not available;

WMP index down 3.8%, average price US$3,730/MT.

The lactose index saw the most dramatic move on the day, nosediving by 8.9%; while both skim milk powder (SMP) and whole milk powder (WMP) saw hefty dips also, falling by 5.2% and 3.8% respectively.

Butter and anhydrous milk fat (AMF) saw smaller decreases of 0.8% and 0.3% respectively in index. Source: Global Dairy Trade

Cheddar was the only index available on the day to see an increase of a moderate 1.3%.

Sweet whey powder (SWP) was once again not available on the day.