The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded another decrease to mark seven consecutive index falls over the last three months in its latest auction.
The most recent tender – event 288 – concluded today (Tuesday, July 20) with the GDT Price Index down 2.9%.
Lasting one hour and 55 minutes, today’s event saw 154 participating bidders take part across 13 bidding rounds, with 111 winning bidders emerging.
A total of 22,405MT of product was sold on the day.
Key results:
- AMF index down 0.3%, average price US$5,615/MT;
- Butter index down 0.8%, average price US$4,419/MT;
- BMP not offered;
- Ched index up 1.3%, average price US$4,022/MT;
- LAC index down 8.9%, average price US$1,127/MT;
- SMP index down 5.2%, average price US$2,971/MT;
- SWP index not available, average price not available;
- WMP index down 3.8%, average price US$3,730/MT.
The lactose index saw the most dramatic move on the day, nosediving by 8.9%; while both skim milk powder (SMP) and whole milk powder (WMP) saw hefty dips also, falling by 5.2% and 3.8% respectively.
Butter and anhydrous milk fat (AMF) saw smaller decreases of 0.8% and 0.3% respectively in index.
Cheddar was the only index available on the day to see an increase of a moderate 1.3%.
Sweet whey powder (SWP) was once again not available on the day.
The latest index figure of 1,179 is back 35 digits on the last outing of 1,214. Further details on the GDT’s events results can be found on the platform’s website here.