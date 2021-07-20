Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett has announced the groups and organisations that will share €1.4 million in funding for woodland support projects.

Following an open call, 61 applications were received, of which 39 were approved for funding.

These groups include, among others: the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA); Coillte; An Taisce; the GAA; and the RDS.

“I am delighted to see such a broad range of inspiring projects aimed at supporting woodlands and I am particularly pleased at…the spread of projects throughout the country.”

Minister Hackett said: “Overall, I believe the response demonstrates that there is a huge interest in communicating the benefits of our woodlands; in enhancing our knowledge of sustainable woodland management; and in progressing the development and use of timber products.”

Advertisement

It is hoped that the projects will “develop the knowledge base of farmers, woodland owners and the wider sector about the benefits of forestry; advance timber development; support woodlands and agroforestry; and engage the wider community”.

The 39 projects have a range of purposes, from (among others) organising field workshops; promoting the use of home grown timber; the planting of native trees around GAA club grounds; ecological restoration; and educational initiatives.

Minister Hackett concluded: “I want to thank all those individuals and organisations for taking part and we look forward to working with the successful groups on the implementation of their projects over the next two years.”

Some notable projects to be allocated funding include:

Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) – €53,467 for forestry consultancy ‘peer-to-peer’ campaign;

Coillte Nature (division of Coillte) – €53,628 for ‘Trees on the Move’ awareness campaign;

Environmental Education Unit, An Taisce – €64,875 to “investigate woodlands”;

GAA – €50,000 for native tree planting and promotion at club grounds;

RDS – €52,000 for Irish Forest and Woodland Awards 2021 and 2022.

The call for proposals covered four themes, which involved supporting and highlighting: