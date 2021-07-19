The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has approved around 40% of its target for forestry licence approvals for 2021 as of July 9.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue released the figure in answer to a parliamentary question from independent TD Michael McNamara.

McNamara had asked Minister McConalogue to consider easing regulations around the granting of felling licences in view of the shortage of supply and rising cost of timber.

According to the figures provided by the minister, 1,836 forestry licenses have been issued so far this year – 1,164 for tree felling; 308 for afforestation and 364 for forest roads.

The department said that this represents the target of 4,500 licences to issue in 2021. The afforestation licences cover 2,695ha of potential new forestry.

This is an increase of 21% on the area licenced to the same date in 2020 and a 5% increase in the number of afforestation licences issued.

The forest road licences issued so far this year cover 151km of road.

The department stated that this “far exceeds” the Climate Action Plan target for 2021 of 125km of forest road licenced.

Advertisement

A total tree volume of 3.6 million m3 has been licenced, which is 71% of the volume licenced throughout all of 2020.

Commenting on these figures, as well as the shortage of supply and rising costs of timber, McNamara said: “There is a lot of timber growing in Ireland and much of that is past the point of maturity. Many landowners…are looking for felling licences.

The Clare TD said: “Small one-off builders and self-builders are important to the supply of housing in Ireland, particularly in rural areas. Accessing materials, particularly timber, is increasingly difficult as supply is limited.

“A simple length of ‘4×2’ was €8 last year and is now €13. One of the main builder’s suppliers in Co. Clare is no longer stocking timber. Builders will not give quotes of more than a month’s duration because of inflation in the cost of supplies.”

In response to McNamara’s question, Minister McConalogue said: “In relation to the private sector supply, we have increased substantially the number of felling licences in recent months due to several system improvements and continued investment in ecology resources.

“This has already resulted in June being the highest month for private felling licences in over five years,” the minister added.

He also noted that various legislation and statutory instruments had been brought forward to “allow for a more efficient running of the forestry appeals committee and to bring our system in line with the planning process”.