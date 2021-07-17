The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a ‘Condition Orange’ fire risk rating for the coming days, due to a spell of very warm weather.

A Condition Orange fire risk rating indicates a high risk. The risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

The Condition Orange rating is in place now and will remain in place until at least 12:00pm next Friday (July 23). The risk of fire will peak next Friday.

Higher visitor activity levels at recreational sites can be expected in line with fine weather and summer holiday usage patterns, the department noted.

Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19. Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads.

The department stresses that forest visitors should not use barbecues or open fires at any time.

However, fire behaviour and spread rates are likely to be moderated by high live fuel moisture levels in vegetation and low expected wind speeds during the lifespan of this notice.

Forest owners and managers are advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire. Fire lines, fire plans and fire suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready, while other relevant contingencies such as insurance, helicopter contracts, etc. should be checked and confirmed.

The department says that the “need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated”.

Forest owners, rural dwellers, farmers and other countryside users are asked to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardaí and to report all fires immediately to the fire and emergency services via 112/999.

The department recommends that forest owners and managers consider the fire mitigation measures that they can put in place to help prevent loss or damage to forest resources through fire.