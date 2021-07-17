Circa 54.5ac of land at Kilcrow, Athy, on the Kildare/Laois border, for sale by private treaty, would make an ideal out-farm, according to the selling agents.

Jordan Auctioneers has brought the holding of agricultural land to the market as the owner is retiring.

“The property is surrounded by some of the best land in the county. It is close to a range of locations including Portlaoise (20km), Carlow (24km) and Newbridge (35km) and has good accessibility to both the M7 (25 minutes) and M9 (20 minutes) motorways,” said Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents.

“It is all in one division with access off the existing local road. The entire is currently in arable use with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

“Under the soils of Co. Kildare, they are classified as ‘Fontstown series’ which are top quality suitable for any number of uses,” he added.



“There is also an extensive yard which provides: 2 x 7 span hay sheds, part concrete based and walled; enclosed shed 60ft x 48ft concrete base and walled and enclosed 45ft x 45ft shed,” he said.

The Athy property is suitable for any number of uses and would make an ideal out-farm, according to the agent.

There is potential to purchase the three bed bungalow that is adjacent to the land also and interested parties can discuss this in detail with the selling agents.

A guide price of €750,000 is being issued with the sale.

“Land in the area is scarce and generally commands a premium,” concluded Clive.

Further information is available from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh on 045 – 433550.