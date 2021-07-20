Cavan free-range chicken producer Farmers to Market have received double verification as a member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme.

According to the firm, the move means that “every step of our operations and our supply chain is committed to sustainability”.

In a video shared on social media, Farmers to Market co-founder Charles Smith said: “We are thrilled to be able to apply for membership of Origin Green.” We are honoured to have double verification as a member of @Bordbia ‘s Origin Green Initiative 🍃



Watch our video with co-founder Charles Smith to find out more

Smith expanded on what this will mean for the company and its surrounding community.

The co-founder outlined the Cavan-based company’s intentions to reduce its impact on the environment by: reducing packaging; reducing the waste produced; and reducing the amount of water used.

In addition, he said: “We also intend to use our membership to benefit our community.

Smith claimed the firm will seek to benefit the community “through different projects and support of local projects that are going on in the parish and in the community around us as part of that Origin Green plan”.

Farmers to Market were the first farmers in Ireland to receive a licence from the Department of Agriculture to produce free-range chicken in 1991 and at the same time formed a processing partnership with Manor Farm.