Drivers are being advised to drive with a little more care in this sweltering weather as the likelihood of being involved in a road traffic accident is greater in the summer, according to Noel Gibbons, road safety officer, Mayo County Council.

As summer temperatures rise, some people’s tempers tend to do similar while driving, he said.

With record-breaking temperatures forecast for this week, he has some advice to help prevent us all from getting too hot under the collar on our journeys, and to engage in positive road-safety behaviour.

Road safety in warm weather

For decades, researchers have observed a correlation between hot weather and increases in violent, aggressive behaviour, according to Noel. There are several reasons for such behaviour.

“The seasonal road-rage spike is connected with impatient attitudes borne out wanting to get the most out of the longest days of the year,” he said.

“An increase in road works at this time of year across many counties can lead to an increase in unexpected slowdowns and detours, which may contribute to a more frustrating commuting experience.

“We do know that from some research with drivers, including drivers that were involved in crashes, they mention that when it is hot outside, they tend to be more irritable and they tend to experience more road rage from other drivers as well.”

“Rather than using body language, people use what I call auto-body language – tailgating and being aggressive – and that triggers other drivers to do similar in response.”

That escalation of tension can lead to collisions, he added.

Cool and calm driving

But how do drivers stay cool, calm and collected when they are being challenged by the high temperatures and testy drivers?

Noel recommends taking deep breaths in the car, listening to the radio, and staying as comfortable as possible during that commute.

If someone is provoking you, he said, just ignore them.

“Don’t look back, don’t gesture, don’t press that horn for a very long time – and remember to share the road with cyclists and pedestrians.”

Below are five strategies to help you keep cool and calm when on the road this summer: