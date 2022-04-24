Agri-business companies, retailers and utility firms were among the winners at this year’s Green Awards.

Launched in 2008, the awards recognise the contribution and commitment that companies make towards growing a greener future in Irish business.

This year’s winners were announced at a recent ceremony in Dublin with Hotel Doolin in Co. Clare being crowned Green Business of the Year.

Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson was named as Green Leader of the Year.

Green Awards

Gas Networks Ireland was named Green Public Sector Organisation in recognition of its “holistic sustainability programme”.

The semi-state utility was also shortlisted for the Green Energy Provider Award and the Green Large Organisation of the Year Award, which were won by SSE Airtricity and An Post respectively. Anne Moore, Sustainability Manager at Gas Networks Ireland with a representative from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Image Source: Gas Networks Ireland

Commenting on their latest green award, Gas Networks Ireland sustainability manager Anne Moore said:

Advertisement

“Climate change is one of the most urgent global challenges we face and as the operators of Ireland’s gas infrastructure, sustainability is a focal point of our plans to decarbonise the gas network in line with national and EU policy.”

Gas Networks Ireland is planning to develop Ireland’s second renewable gas injection facility Co. Cork, along with a hydrogen research and development facility at Citywest in Dublin.

The company also partnered with environmental group, Leave No Trace Ireland, Coillte and the Burncourt Community Group to help restore Glengarra Wood in Co. Tipperary.

Among the other category winners at this year’s Green Awards 2022 were ABP Food Group which claimed the Sustainable Water Achievement Award and Dairygold Co-operative Society which won the the Green Manufacturer Award.

The Green Food and Beverage Award was won by Carbery Group, while Aldi Ireland scooped the Green Retailer Award.

Sustainability Team of the Year was Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland and Tesco won the Excellence in Waste Management Award.