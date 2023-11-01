Gardaí in Dundalk, Co. Louth have caught a driver carrying a trailer full of gas cylinders at a speed of 110km/h.

The maximum speed limit for any vehicle towing a trailer is 80km/h, An Garda Síochána said while urging road users to drive safely.

The trailer involved had no back lights attached and penalty points were issued to the driver, according to An Garda Síochána.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Donegal have caught a number of 12-year-old children driving tractors on a national secondary road.

Gardaí

A number of 12-year-old children drove tractors on the main N56 road in Gortahork on Sunday, October 29, according to An Garda Síochána.

“Some of them couldn’t reach the brake pedals nor did they have the strength to steer the tractors,” according to Gardaí. Source: Garda Síochána Donegal

An Garda Síochána said that “local Gardaí are now considering the consequences” of the children participating in the tractor run.

The event was the Teach Ruairí Tractor Run which was held over the Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday in the village of Gortahork.

Following the incident, An Garda Síochána reminded all parents that “a tractor run does not mean that participants are exempt from the rules of the road”.