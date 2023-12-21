Shotguns, ammunition, drugs, cash and a machete were among the items seized during raids by Gardaí in Co. Tipperary.

The search operation, which took place yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, December 20), was conducted as part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the Clonmel area.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested during the multi-agency search operation.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in Tipperary for questioning.

Gardaí

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed that a total of 12 properties in the Clonmel area were searched by gardaí, who were accompanied by personnel from the Defence Forces and Revenue Customs Service.

“During the course of the search, two shotguns were seized by gardaí as well as ammunition.

“Other offensive weapons including a machete and incapacitant spray were also seized for technical examination by investigating gardaí.

“Over €2,500 worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, and €1,500 in cash, was also seized during the course of the operation,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí added that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Cocaine

Meanwhile, €21 million worth of suspected cocaine has been seized by customs aboard a cargo ship believed to be carrying grain which arrived at Foynes Port in Co. Limerick on Tuesday (December 19).

Approximately 300kg of cocaine was discovered in a bale on a cargo ship at the port, and that it was connected to a beacon, which indicates the haul was possibly to be picked up by another vessel.

The cargo bulk carrier is flying under a Maltese flag and is understood to have started its route to Foynes from a port in Canada on December 9. It arrived at Foynes at around 10:30a.m on Tuesday.

Revenue officers, including specialist search teams, supported by drug detector dogs, are continuing to search the vessel as part of a live and ongoing operation.

Gardaí say that no arrests have yet been made in connection with the discovery and their investigation is ongoing.