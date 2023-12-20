By David Raleigh

€20 million worth of suspected cocaine has been seized by customs aboard a cargo ship believed to be carrying grain which arrived at Foynes Port in Co. Limerick.

A major security operation involving Revenue Customs Service officials, supported by An Garda Siochana, following a massive cocaine seizure yesterday (Tuesday, December 19), is continuing this morning at the port.

It’s understood around 300kg of cocaine was discovered in a bale on a cargo ship at the port, and that it was connected to a beacon, which indicates the haul was possibly to be picked up by another vessel.

The cargo bulk carrier is flying under a southern European flag and is understood to have started its route to Foynes from a port in Canada on December 9. It arrived at Foynes at around 10:30a.m on Tuesday.

The 20,0000t vessel is believed to have been carrying a cargo of grain.

Advertisement

A reliable security source said it appeared that a “significant” volume of drugs was discovered on board. It is estimated the drugs haul has at least a street value of €20million.

Senior garda sources remained tight-lipped on the operation which they described as “very much a live operation” and one that was “being led by Revenue”.

A Revenue Customs Service spokesman confirmed that it was “undertaking a live operation”, but would not disclose any details while the operation is ongoing.

“No further comment is available at this time,” the spokesperson added.

It is the second large cocaine seizure in the state in a few months.

Last September 2,000kg of cocaine, worth €157 million – the largest seizure of its kind in the history of the state – was recovered when the bulk carrier, MV Matthew, was seized by authorities off the coast of Co. Cork.

Advertisement

Cocaine in frozen meat in NI

Meanwhile, the “largest seizure” of suspected Class A drugs in Northern Ireland was found by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) hidden within boxes containing frozen meat products last week.

The PSNI said the suspected cocaine was seized by Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Policing Team officers during a routine patrol in south Armagh on Monday, December 11.

The drugs were uncovered after officers had stopped a “suspicious lorry” in the Jonesborough area.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander Superintendent, Norman Haslett, said at the time: “A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of suspected cocaine concealed within boxes containing frozen meat products, worth an estimated street value of £10 million.

“A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences.”