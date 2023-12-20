Senior lecturer at the human nutrition and exercise research centre of Newcastle University, Kirsten Brandt, spoke to Agriland regarding new research on carrots.

Brandt said: “The only ones who are going to lose out, are those who are producing supplements – which probably don’t work anyway.

“We are happy if this research can lead to more people eating more carrots, as it’s good for people who eat carrots so they have better health, and it’s good for the people who grow the carrots so they get more business,” she said.

According to Newcastle University, a carrot contains many different compounds that have been investigated for health benefits, with beta-carotene compounds causing the red-orange pigment of the vegetable.

According to Brandt: “It’s been known for many years that carrots are good for preventing cancer, but most researches thought it had something to do with beta-carotene, and so they did some trials and figured out that beta-carotene actually doesn’t have any benefits for preventing cancer.”

How it started

According to Brandt, after nearly 20 years of research and study, researchers at Newcastle University have found what it is in carrots that could help reduce the risk of cancer by almost a quarter.

Brandt said she was working with a colleague called Lars Porskjær Christensen, who was doing research on the ginseng herb which was being used in Chinese medicine, when she was told about the discovery.

“I was working with these ginseng and reading researchers, and they were discussing the polyacetylenes in ginseng which have anti-cancer properties; they have exactly the same compounds as carrots, but nobody seems to be interested in the polyacetylenes in the carrots.”

Brandt, who was supervising the study, said that it was her then PhD student, Charles Ojobor, who led the study came to the discovery of the final result.

According to Brandt, research on these polyacetylenes included trials on rats and mice, where they could extract the compounds one-by-one.

They then found out that polyacetylenes are anti-inflammatory, which explains why they are beneficial for preventing cancer.

As part of the research, scientists carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis of nearly 200 studies, and 4.7 million participants.

Brandt also said that the Covid-19 pandemic was an advantage to the study, as they had more time to “sit at the computer” to research.

Research results

The results showed that carrot intake had a reduced cancer incidence across a number of different groupings, from geographic region, to exposure and cancer type.

It has now been published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, found five servings of the vegetable per week was related to a 20% reduction in developing all types of cancer.

The research also revealed that eating just one serving per week still gives a notable reduction, with a 4% lower chance of developing the disease, compared to those who don’t eat the vegetable.

Charles Ojobor said: “Many researchers have noticed the benefits of carrots previously, and this is a reason why there was so much data for us to analyse.

“As a result, we studied carrots due to their content of a different type of phytochemicals and polyacetylenes, which are colourless, but have strong effects on cancer.

“For our study, we looked at different types of cancer, and our analysis showed that people who eat five portions of carrots per week had a 20% reduced risk of developing the disease.”