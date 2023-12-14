Met Éireann and University College Dublin (UCD) have launched a new research programme using artificial intelligence (AI) and data science to support weather and climate services development.

The Met Éireann Weather and Climate Research Professorship, based at UCD, will involve a €1 million annual investment for an initial period of five years.

The project will be overseen by an expert team at Met Éireann which will work closely with a professor-led research group at UCD School of Mathematics and Statistics and UCD Earth Institute.

In direct response to impacts of climate change, the collaboration will focus on enhancing citizen safety, bolstering economic and environmental resilience, and supporting weather-sensitive sectors.

This will be achieved by harnessing the latest innovations in the use of data science and AI in weather and climate services.

The research and development of AI models and techniques will enable Met Éireann to “help to make Ireland even more weather and climate prepared for the future”.

The project team will conduct “cutting-edge, user-oriented studies” in the context of high impact weather, flood forecasting and the understanding of our climate.

The knowledge gained during the research will be used to train the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Eoin Moran, director of Met Éireann said that this professorship is a first-of-its-kind partnership for the national meterological service.

“In doing this, we are putting Met Éireann at the forefront of technological developments that will shape national meteorological and hydrological services for years to come.

“Not only is it a significant investment in the development of national forecasting capabilities and capacity but it will help make Ireland even more weather and climate prepared, by enhancing and improving the level of information available to the public.

“We are hugely excited by the prospect of working closely with UCD, and of the potential opportunities this could lead to in the responsible use of AI for good,” he said.

Prof. Helen Roche, UCD’s interim vice-president for research, impact and innovation added: “The emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning provides an opportunity to enhance our forecasting capabilities.”

“This ground-breaking partnership between UCD and Met Éireann will help produce the next generation of climate and weather scientists and help ensure that we have the tools and expertise needed to tackle the climate emergency.

“UCD and Met Éireann have a long-standing relationship in working together to enhance weather forecasting. By harnessing the power of AI to support the protection of life, property and infrastructure, this partnership takes that relationship to the next level,” she added.