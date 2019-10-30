Gardaí seek info on stolen trailer

Gardaí have appealed for information in relation to the theft of a trailer from a premises in Co. Donegal in recent weeks.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí are investigating the theft of a trailer from a home in the Rathmullen area, Co. Donegal, on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Investigations are ongoing.

According to local radio station Highland Radio, the trailer is believed to be blue, 12ft long and thought to have a wooden middle platform.

If anyone has any information related to the theft, or if they see a similar trailer advertised for sale, Milford Garda Station can be contacted on: 074-9153060.

Trailer overturns on motorway

Last week, the M7 Dublin-Limerick motorway was closed for a short while on Thursday, October 24, following an incident where a trailer being towed by a 4X4 overturned.

The incident took place on the southbound route on the Kildare/Laois border between junction 14, Monasterevin, and junction 15, Ballybrittas.

In a statement at the time to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M7 between J14 and J15 which occurred at approximately 11:00am.

“No injuries reported at this time,” the Garda representative added.