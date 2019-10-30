Creed announces over €700,000 in support for ‘Social Farming’

Over €700,000 will go towards supporting ‘Social Farming’ initiatives under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund 2019, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

The minister announced yesterday, Tuesday, October 29, that his department will continue to fund Social Farming in Ireland, with funds totaling €713,504.

Commenting on the continued funding, the minister said: “I am very pleased to continue with our support for Social Farming model projects and networks. This important initiative helps to provide a significant service throughout rural communities for disadvantaged groups, who are availing of a range of health service supports.

Not only does it assist in the promotion and development of the practice of Social Farming, but it connects social farmers, organisations and service providers who provide support for many participants that take part to improve their well-being and grow their confidence.

Under the funding, Social Farming model contracts have been extended for: the Leitrim Integrated Development Company; the South Kerry Development Partnership; and Down Syndrome Ireland (Cork branch).

Leitrim Development Company has also been awarded an extension to their contract for the design, development and implementation of a Social Farming Network across Ireland.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the latest tranche of funding will enable these organisations “to continue and expand the work they have already started in this area”.

Participation in social farming has been shown to provide benefits such as improved community connections and relationships; increased self-esteem and capacity; improved health and well-being; and the opportunity to learn new skills.

Minister Creed added: “It provides participants with the opportunity to do ‘ordinary things in ordinary places’ and is wholly in line with shifts in Irish Government policy in health and social care and in labour activation, towards a social model of disability, person-centred planning and community inclusion.

“The continued support by my department is central to upholding the operation and continuity of the project, especially given the commitment from farmers and service providers in the development and roll-out of this initiative in rural communities throughout Ireland,” the minister concluded.

The new funding is being divided up as follows: €471,000 for the Leitrim Development Company; €123,000 for the South Kerry Development Partnership; and €119,504 for Down Syndrome Ireland.