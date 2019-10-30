Safety advisory visits under way for agri contractors

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is continuing a series of agriculture contractor advisory visits to focus on how health and safety is currently managed.

Responsible for the promotion and enforcement of health and safety standards in the agriculture industry, since 2017 the HSENI has had ongoing engagement with agriculture contractors to raise the profile of health and safety in their work.

The visits focus on how health and safety is currently managed as well as highlighting where changes, if any, are required to meet the minimum standard required by law and most importantly to keep everyone safe.

To date, HSENI advisors have visited over 30 agriculture contractors as part of this programme and these visits have been well received, according to the agency.

Urging agriculture contractors to make safety a priority, Malcolm Downey, principal inspector with the agri-food team, said:

“Our advisors intend to carry out more visits over the coming months.

“I would strongly advise you to take up the opportunity to avail of this free and confidential advice as it will be of significant benefit to your business.

You should also be aware that HSENI inspectors intend to carry out a programme to inspect those agriculture contractors who do not avail of an advisory visit.

The HSENI noted that its advisers will be in contact with agriculture contractors “in the near future” to offer a visit.

Agricultural contractors interested in making a specific appointment to arrange a visit are advised to email: [email protected], the authority concluded.