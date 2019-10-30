FBD confirms sponsorship for FCI ‘Confex 2019’

FBD Insurance has confirmed its sponsorship for the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) Conference and Exhibition 2019 (Confex 2019).

The theme of this year’s conference will be ‘Contracting – the Next 50 Years’, and will provide farm and forestry contractors with a series of information seminars, coupled with a machinery exhibition with over 50 industry-specific stands.

The one-day event will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the National Show Centre, Cloghran, Swords, in north Co. Dublin.

The FCI has welcomed FBD’s sponsorship, saying the two groups have “worked closely to provide a tailor-made insurance support to suit the needs of Irish contractors”.

“We are delighted to have FBD Insurance support our Confex programme once again in 2019. That support is recognition of the important part that farm and forestry contractors play in Irish agri-food and the rural economy, where turnover in the agri-contractor sector accounts for €700 million annually,” said Richard White, national chairman of the FCI.

Continuing, White said the event will “provide Irish contractors with a new sense of direction through information and advice in a structured way to help them enhance their business to meet the needs of changing agriculture”.

We want to see our members play a full part in the future development of the Irish agri-food industry. This can be achieved through access to the best information in order to [make] the best decisions for their contracting businesses, as [they] continue to support a world-class farming and agri-food industry.

Meanwhile, Fiona Muldoon, CEO of FBD Insurance, commented: “FBD supports [the FCI’s] significant contribution to, and growing role in, Irish agriculture. Contractors play an increasingly vital role, assisting farmers meeting environmental and labour challenges as Irish agriculture adapts to our changing world.

“Confex 2019 provides an ideal discussion forum for contractors. FBD is committed to working closely with FCI members, and to the next 50 years of FBD protection for farm and forestry contractors,” Muldoon added.

Some 1,200 contractors and their machinery operators will be invited to participate in the event.