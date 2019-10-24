Trailer overturns on M7 motorway

The M7 Dublin-Limerick motorway was closed for a short while earlier today, Thursday, October 24, following an incident where a trailer being towed by a 4X4 overturned.

The incident took place on the southbound route on the Kildare/Laois border between junction 14, Monasterevin and junction 15 Ballybrittas.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

Gardaí are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M7 between J14 and J15 which accured approximately 11:00am.

“No injuries reported at this time,” the Garda representative added.

In additional information on social media, the Garda Twitter account noted:

“Due to a road traffic collision the M7 southbound is closed between J14 and J15. Expect delays.”

This was followed with an update approximately 15 minutes later to say that one lane had reopened.

Garda info appeal for stolen farm equipment

Members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for information in relation to the theft of farm equipment from a farm in Co. Westmeath.

Issuing the appeal on social media, Gardaí based in Co. Westmeath posted a statement, saying:

“Gardaí in Athlone are looking for assistance with this recent theft of farm technology equipment from Moate.

“This is a specific item. It is used by farmers to help keep an eye on the health of cows and their grazing habits.

It is equipment provided by Herd Insight and consists of a control box which sends the information to a cloud service which the farmer can access on an app on his phone.

“Any information, please contact Athlone Gardai on: 0906-498550,” the Garda statement concluded.