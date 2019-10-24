€600,000 in funding announced for agricultural shows

Funding of €600,000 has been announced for agricultural shows around the country by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

This allocation will fund approximately 120 shows due to take place in 2020, according to the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The investment is being administered through the Irish Shows Association (ISA) and the recipients are all members of that association.

It is intended that the funding will help the agricultural shows to meet the financial challenge associated with delivering their events.

Each qualifying show will receive a payment of approximately €5,000 to support these events in rural communities.

Announcing the funding, Minister Ring said: “Agricultural shows are a great celebration of rural Ireland and they are an integral part of our culture.

“The shows provide a welcome boost for local economies and attract visitors to enjoy our rural towns and villages at their best.

“This is an investment in rural communities and in the rural economy,” Minister Ring said, adding that agricultural shows are “an integral part of our rural culture”.

They are a showcase for local communities and for all that is good about rural Ireland.

The minister added that the €600,000 being provided for the shows builds on funding of €1.4 million alocated to the agricultural shows over the last two years.

“The commitment of local volunteers makes it possible for these shows to take place year on year,” the minister said.