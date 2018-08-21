Gardai search for owner of recovered trailer

An Garda Siochana are attempting to find the owner of a trailer which was recently recovered in a Garda operation.

Issuing the appeal to track the rightful owner, a picture of the plant trailer was posted on the Garda Siochana Twitter page, with a brief statement:

“Garda Commercial Unit are seeking to trace the owner of this two-axle trailer recovered in Lucan today; [the] trailer has ID numbers on it so we believe owner will have details.

“Please contact 01-666-9800,” the tweet said.

Meanwhile, the search continues for a new Toyota Land Cruiser that was stolen from a farmyard in Co. Cork over the weekend.

Search for stolen 4×4 and trailer continues

Taken from a farmyard near Killeagh, in east Cork, the 4×4 is a long wheelbase Land Cruiser with a bull bar on the front and a registration bearing: 182-C-670.

The jeep was stolen at approximately 11:15am on Saturday morning, August 18.

A trailer was also taken in the raid. The trailer is a purpose-built 21ft by 7.6ft Graham Edwards flatbed trailer, larger than standard-built equivalents. There is also a storage box in place, beside the hitch.

The stolen vehicle was recorded going through a toll on the M1 motorway in Drogheda, Co. Louth, on Saturday according to its owners.

The jeep was also recorded on a camera in Northern Ireland at around 6.30pm on Saturday evening.