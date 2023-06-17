Gardaí have released without charge a man in his 20s who had been arrested for questioning as part of an investigation into farm thefts in the west Munster area.

Gardaí previously said that the arrest, which took place on Tuesday (June 13), is part of an ongoing investigation into multiple reported thefts in the Kerry and Cork West Garda divisions in late-2022 and early 2023.

These reported thefts included agricultural machinery and livestock.

Investigation

On foot of that investigation, a number of searches were carried out at residences and farmlands in north and west Co. Kerry on Tuesday during which a number of vehicles were seized.

The searches were conducted by Gardaí from the Cork West and Kerry divisions, with assistance from the Regional Armed Support Unit from Co. Limerick, along with local divisional crime scene unit members and community policing members.

A man aged in his early 20s was arrested under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 as part of this operation.

In a statement, Gardaí said that the man was released from custody without charge late last night (Friday, June 16).

A garda spokesperson said that a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“Investigations into the matter are ongoing”, the spokesperson added.

Separately, Gardaí are investigating the theft of a quad from a farm in Co. Monaghan this week.

The Yamaha quad was stolen from a farm at Tinnary, Newbliss, in the west of the county, not far from Clones.

The theft occurred sometime between 10:00a.m and 5:00p.m on Monday (June 12).

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the area, and who may have seen any suspicions activity, or who can otherwise offer any assistance in the investigation, to contact Monaghan Garda Station