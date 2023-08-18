Gardaí have arrested nine people and seized drugs and cash worth €41,000 during searches of properties, including a yard and horse stables, in east Co. Galway.

As part of Operation Clean Streets, gardaí and detectives attached to the Galway Garda Division, along with regional support units and dog units from the Garda Southern Division, conducted the searches yesterday (Thursday, August 17) in Ballinasloe.

The officers, who were targeting the distribution of illegal drugs in the Ballinasloe Community Area, searched five residential properties, along with a yard and horse stables in the area.

During the operation, gardaí arrested seven men and two women for a number of alleged criminal offences. Source: An Garda Síochána

Officers also seized €20,000 in cash and controlled drugs with an estimated street value of €21,000.

Advertisement

The drugs seized included cocaine worth an estimated €9,500 and cannabis to the value of €11,500.

A drugs press, other drugs paraphernalia, weapons, including knives, a Rolex watch and one vehicle were also seized.

The nine people who were arrested were brought to garda stations in Co. Galway for questioning.

Advertisement

Two of the men who were arrested have been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court today (Friday, August 18).

Gardaí

Separately, Gardaí are investigating the theft of a jeep from a field in the Kilberry area of Co. Meath on Tuesday (August 15).

A post on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page confirmed that “Navan Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of a 141D silver Toyota Land Cruiser”.

“It was taken from the Corballis, Kilberry are at approximately 3:20p.m,” the post added.