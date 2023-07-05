Gardaí are on the lookout for a stolen jeep, taken from a rural area in Loughcrew in Co. Meath this morning (Wednesday, July 5).

It is believed that the vehicle was stolen between the hours of 11a.m and 12:15p.m.

It was taken from a yard close to the owner’s home and is understood to contain a number of personal belongings.

Details of the jeep’s registration have been released: 172-MH-2258.

The owners have also issued an appeal on Facebook for anyone with further information regarding the jeep to get in contact with them.

Garda stations in Kells or Oldcastle, Co. Meath can also be contacted with relevant information.

Gardaí investigate further thefts

Meanwhile a Gardaí investigation into farm thefts in the west Munster area is ongoing.

The reported thefts included agricultural machinery and livestock, to the value of around €110,000. The thefts also included a tractor and slurry tanker that were later recovered.

Two people have to date been arrested and released without charge.

According to a survey published earlier month more than half of farmers have been the victims of theft.

A total of 1,333 farmers took part in the Irish farm crime survey conducted from July-November 2022 by criminologists at Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), with the support of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Equipment and tools accounted for just over one fifth of thefts, followed by machinery (18%), fuel (12%) and money and personal items (6%).

Eleven participants stated that a firearm had been taken from their farm, most of which were taken three years or more ago.

The survey found that in just 11% of thefts the stolen items were recovered.

It also showed that 29% of farmers who took part in the survey said that they did not report thefts to the Gardaí.