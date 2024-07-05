Gardaí are investigating the theft of a dung spreader in Co. Tipperary that has not yet been recovered by the owner.

The theft of the Fraser Muckmaster dung spreader from a yard occurred in the Bansha area of Co. Tipperary between Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29.

The owner of the dung spreader Kevin Lonergan told Agriland that there is “no sign” of it so far.

The spreader is distinctive as it is without a PTO shaft and it is also without a bearing on the back as this was removed by Lonergan as it needed replacing.

Lonergan has offered a reward if the dung spreader is found.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that “no arrests have been made” and that “investigations are ongoing”.

Gardaí in Co. Galway have confirmed that an investigation is underway following the theft of a trailer in recent days.

It is understood that the Ifor Williams trailer measuring 10ft x 5ft was taken around 1:30a.m on Friday (June 28) from a site in Muree, Oranmore.

The trailer, which has drop sides, had the word “Greenway” written on the side when it was stolen. The trailer which was stolen from Oranmore, Co. Galway

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact them in Oranmore Garda Station on (091) 388 030.

Meanwhile, Gardaí arrested a man at the weekend who was attempting to steal GPS equipment from a farm in north Co. Dublin, Agriland understands.

An Garda Siochána has confirmed that an arrest was made in connection with an incident of theft from a commercial premises in Naul, near Dublin Airport, on Sunday (June 30).

The man was charged and appeared before a morning sitting at Court 3 of the Central Courts of Justice, Dublin, on Monday, July 1.

Although gardaí did not provide further details on the case, sources indicate that the man allegedly attempted to steal GPS equipment from machinery on a farm.

The farmer’s on-farm CCTV and security system alerted him to the presence of the intruder, who was apprehended and detained at the location by the farmer until gardaí arrived.

It is understood that, in court, the man pleaded guilty to charges arising from the incident, and was remanded for sentencing at a later date. An application for bail may be made before that, it is understood.