Gardaí in Co. Laois have launched an investigation following the theft of a trailer in Co. Laois in recent days.

It is understood that the Blundels 6×4 aluminum trailer was taken from a yard in Tintore, Ballacolla.

The trailer was last seen on by the owner on Thursday, October 20 at 5:30p.m and was noticed missing at 12:30p.m the following day.

Gardaí in Abbeyleix are appealing for anyone with information to contact them or anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during that timeframe.

Elsewhere, another investigation is underway in Co. Monaghan following the theft of a quad.

The quad is a blue Yamaha Kodiak 450 is believed to have been stolen sometime between 11:00p.m on Wednesday, October 11 and 6:00a.m Thursday, October 12.

The theft happened in the Corlat area of Co. Monaghan.

It has been described by the owner to have a broken step on the left hand side and extra beacons added on the back and front.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact with Monaghan Garda Station or the garda confidential line.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Clones, Co. Monaghan are also appealing for witnesses to the theft of a large quantity of barbed and sheep wire from Clones Agri Supplies.

The theft occurred between Friday, October 6 and Sunday, October 8.

A total of 60 rolls of silver barbed wire at 200m length, along with 24 rolls of high tensile silver sheep wire at 100m were stolen from the business.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in contact with Clones or Monaghan Garda Station.

Clones Agri co-op have offered a reward for information or return of the items.