Gardaí in Clones, Co. Monaghan are appealing for witnesses to the theft of a large quantity of barbed and sheep wire from Clones Agri Supplies.

The theft occurred between Friday, October 6 and Sunday, October 8.

A total of 60 rolls of silver barbed wire at 200m length, along with 24 rolls of high tensile silver sheep wire at 100mwere stolen from the business.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in contact with Clones or Monaghan Garda Station.

Clones Agri co-op have offered a reward for information or return of the items.

Theft in Monaghan

Gardaí in Monaghan are also continuing to investigate information relating to a burglary that occurred in the Scotstown/Knockatallon area.

The theft occurred between 8:00a.m and 9:00p.m last Sunday (October 8).

A distinctive Ford Escort car Mk 2 (pictured below) was taken along with a Dewalt impact screwgun, a 2 Omp bucket seat, and a 27″ wheel rim with a Yokohama tyre.

Source: Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook

The car was recovered a short distance from the scene, but the other items (pictured below) remain under investigation. Source: Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook

Gardaí are also investigating the movements of a white Ford Fiesta in that area possibly with four occupants.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the Scotstown/Knockatallon area during that period has been asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station.