Gardaí in Naas, Co. Kildare have stopped a tractor and trailer which was heavily loaded with hay bales and attempted to cross a weight-restricted bridge in Caragh.

The driver of the tractor was issued a caution and a fixed charge penalty notice. There is no further information available at this time, gardaí said. Get a load of this!



Naas Gardaí stopped this tractor and trailer with a heavy load attempting to cross a weight restricted bridge in Caragh.



The driver was issued a caution and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/04jlpuWTjC— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 9, 2023

In a similar incident last month, gardaí in Cork seized a car driven by an unaccompanied learner driver who was towing a trailer overloaded with improperly secured straw bales.

Gardaí

The car was stopped at a checkpoint near Ballyhooly, on the road between Mallow and Fermoy on September 22.

Advertisement

Gardaí said the trailer was “clearly overloaded”, and the driver had failed to ensure that the straw bales were secured properly.

The roads policing officers then found that the driver was on a leaner permit and was unaccompanied by a driver with a full licence, which gardaí said was the “last straw”.

The car was seized and fixed charge penalties issued to the driver.

“Remember, you have a responsibility to ensure that your vehicle, and the loads you carry, are safe and that other road users can observe lights and signaling.

“Extra weight affects how your vehicle responds and increases your stopping distance,” according to An Garda Síochána.