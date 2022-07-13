Gardaí are investigating the alleged theft of diesel and tools from a combine harvester in Co. Tipperary in recent days.

In a statement, Gardaí outlined to Agriland that the incident occurred at an “agricultural premises” near Clonmel last Saturday night (July 9).

“It was reported that motor fuel and tools were taken from a work vehicle,” a garda spokesperson said.

There have been no arrests made yet in the investigation and officers added that their enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to the theft or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on; 052 617 7640 or the Garda Confidential Line on; 1800 666 111.

Stolen JCB

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Co. Meath have launched an investigation following the alleged theft of a JCB Fastrac in the county earlier this month.

It is understood that the machine, which has a 97-TS registration plate, was taken from a yard on the Newhaggard Road in Trim. Image: Meath Crime Prevention Facebook

Gardaí believe the Fastrac 185/65 was stolen between the evening of Saturday, July 2 and Friday, July 8.



Gardaí in Trim, who are investigating the theft, have appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle to contact them on; 046 9481540, or on the Garda Confidential Line on; 1800 666111.