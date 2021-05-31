Investigations are ongoing into an incident of theft from a farm premises in Co. Leitrim over the weekend.

The incident occurred in Bornacoola, in the Mohill region of Co. Leitrim on Saturday, May 29, where a power washer was stolen.

This is the latest in a series of farm thefts in recent weeks.

In a short statement on the matter, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating a theft that occurred from a premises in the Mohill area of Co Leitrim at approximately 5:00p.m on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

“No injuries were sustained over the course of the incident.

“No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing,” the Garda spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the victims of the theft issued a separate plea for information in relation to the theft, stating:

“The occupants of this van stole a power washer from our farmyard in Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, around 4:30p.m Saturday evening last and also stole from other farm yards in the area.

“If anyone has any information about this vehicle please contact Carrick-on-Shannon, Garda Station on: 071-9650510; thank you.”

Alternatively, anyone with information can call the Garda Confidential telephone number on: 1800-666111; or get in touch with Crimestoppers here.

This is one of a series of thefts from across the country in recent weeks, which has seen trailers in particular a target for criminals targeting rural regions following incidents in counties Mayo, Tipperary, Cavan, Laois and Offaly over the past month alone, according to local Gardaí.

On May 26, an appeal for information was made in relation to the theft of a tractor from a farm in Co. Tyrone – with the tractor in question subsequently recovered.

A similar theft recovery was seen south of the Northern Ireland border, where a trailer which had been stolen from a premises in Co. Mayo earlier this month was also returned to its rightful owners, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.