A national network of over 100 remote working digital hubs is expected to be in place by the end of 2021, according to the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Minister Heather Humphreys has today (Monday, May 31) launched the Connected Hubs Network, Ireland’s first national network of remote working hubs.

She attended the site of the new Swinford digital west hub in Co. Mayo today, an 18th century courthouse that has been refurbished into a hub.

66 hubs across the country are already on board and are accessible to remote workers via the online map.

This number will rise to over 100 by the end of 2021 with the overall target of 400 set to be exceeded, according to the department.

Benefits of remote working hubs

Minister Humphreys said that hub working can support the development of employment opportunities and career paths in rural areas.

“This will help to give young people the choice to stay closer to home while pursuing their careers and also to encourage people living in cities to consider moving to a more rural location,” she explained.

“Throughout this pandemic, so many of us have experienced the benefits of remote working – reduced commutes, more time spent with your family, increased footfall in towns, a lower carbon footprint.

“As we look to the reopening of our country, I am determined that we make remote working a permanent and viable reality for thousands of people.

Advertisement

“The Connected Hubs Network provides the opportunity for workers and employers to embrace a ‘blended working’ model, and to find the balance of hub, home and office working that works best for them.”

The minister is urging all existing or new hubs to become members of Connected Hubs.

“In addition to availing of the excellent platform and supports unveiled today, by having your details included in the National Hub Survey you can help government to identify the scale of our nation’s remote working infrastructure,” Minister Humphreys added.

“This information will help to guide and inform future investment decisions.”

Connected Hubs Fund

A €5 million fund was launched recently to support the development of Ireland’s first national network of remote working hubs.

The Connected Hubs Fund will expand existing hub facilities, providing additional hot desks, office spaces and meeting rooms for remote working.

The funding will be used to install electric car charging points, upgrade disability access and improve IT facilities located within hubs or Broadband Connection Points (BCPs).

It will also assist in making existing hubs more compliant with social distancing guidelines.

The minister has said that she will be making a further announcement regarding the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund in the coming months.