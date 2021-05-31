The below list details the 10 beneficiaries who received the highest direct payments under CAP last year.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine published its CAP Beneficiaries database for 2020 today, Monday, May 31, with the highest payment going to a recipient in Co. Cork.

Brendan Kelleher, of Co. Cork, received €245,626.91 in the form of direct payments under CAP in 2019 – the highest payment in the country, according to the department.

The farmer also received €28,000 under agri environment climate measures, €15,897.85 under Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and €12,195 from other schemes for a total of €301,719.76.

In second place, in monetary terms, O’Shea Farms Unlimited of Co. Kilkenny (last year’s number one), which received €222,646.95 in direct payments.

The recipient of the third-highest amount was Godolphin Ireland UC (a horse-breeding enterprise in Co. Kildare owned by Sheikh Mohommed of Dubai), which received €222,277.52 in direct payments last year. A further €3,759.49 was received under ANC. Beneficiary name County Amount (€) Brendan Kelleher Cork 245,626.91 O’Shea Farms Unlimited Co Kilkenny 222,646.95 Godolphin Ireland UC Kildare 222,277.52 T Brown and A O’Donovan Cork 215,426.02 Glydee Farms Limited Louth 210,484.18 Branganstown Farms Limited Louth 204,440.78 Park Farms Partnership Carlow 201,128.00 Hans Weirner Meis Galway 191,912.08 Michael and Gabriel Hoey Dublin 186,809.08 Castlecor Potatoes Unlimited Cork 180,250.45 Source: DAFM

A Cork farm set-up run by T. Brown and A. O’Donovan received €215,426 in direct payments last year, as well as €11,103.75 under ANC and €2,500 under co-operation for a total across all measures of €229,029.77.

Louth enterprise Glydee Farms Limited rounded out the top five, taking in €210,484.18 for 2020 payments.

Meanwhile, Louth business Branganstown Farms was in receipt of €204,440.78 in direct payments last year, while Park Farms Partnership in Carlow received a total of €201,128. Park Farms also took in €15,000 for agri-environment and other measures.

Hans Weirner Meis received €191,912.08 in direct payments, as well as €14,140.40 under organic farming payments, €5,000 for agri-environment measures and almost €8,000 for ANC and other measures.

Country Crest owners Michael and Gabriel Hoey received €186,809.08 while fellow tillage supremo Castlecor Potatoes Unlimited took in €180,250.45 in direct payments.

The list is a considerable change from last year’s top 10, with just four beneficiaries staying in this year’s list.