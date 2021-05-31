Agricultural contractors should ensure they conduct “simple daily checks” on their tractors and machinery before hitting the roads for a busy day’s work.

In a message to its members and agricultural workers in general, the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) underlined the importance of such checks.

In a brief message, the contractor association highlighted:

“As silage harvesting gets underway in earnest this week remember that tractors and farm machinery are involved in almost 50% of farm deaths.

“Be safe; carry out simple daily checks of your tractor and trailer – safety first every day has to be the contractor priority,” the FCI stressed.

The association underlined the need to keep tractors in good, serviceable and roadworthy condition.

In particular, it is essential to keep steering and all brakes working correctly. The handbrake / parking brake should always be applied correctly before leaving the cab, according to Health and Safety Authority (HSA) guidelines.

Building on this, the FCI stressed that, at the start of each day, drivers should check:

Brakes and tyres;

Lights – especially brake lights;

Steering systems;

Pick up hitch condition;

Keep windows clean and wipers working for showery conditions

Concluding, the FCI said: “Stay safe – stay contracting.”