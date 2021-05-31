Since the return of buyers ringside nearly two weeks ago (May 17), a sense of normality began to return to marts across the country.

From speaking to mart managers/auctioneers since the return of buyers ringside, the feedback has been that many customers are happy to remain online rather than bid around the ring/pen at sales.

This is particularly the case for customers who are from further afield and are unable to attend the sale in person or who were just tied up and just made use of the online platform to check in on a sale.

The online trading platforms were and still remain useful to potential buyers, particularly those farming part-time, who are unable to attend in person, particularly sales held from Monday to Friday.

Mart managers have said that they have noticed potential buyers continue to come in and view the cattle/sheep, rather than wait and be there in person and, instead, head home again or make their way to work.

After the first lockdown, the feedback from mart managers was that online trading was here to stay and once again, after a third lockdown, the feeling is very much the same among mart managers.

Having said that, the sight of people around the ring is hard to beat and is very much welcome once again.

Many mart managers have said that the ‘buzz is back again’ around marts, after going to work on sale day over the past couple of months and being met with an empty ringside.

The hardest part of having buyers back ringside many mart managers joked, was for the auctioneers having to adjust to taking both bids ringside again while keeping an eye on what bids are coming in online.

However, despite that slight readjustment, it seems as if everyone’s needs are being catered for with both ringside and online bidding available.