Two gardaí had a ‘ewe-nique experience’ while on duty this week in Co. Louth as they helped to deliver a lamb.

Garda Margaret Oliphant and Garda Maria Glennon were patrolling the Cooley Peninsula yesterday (Tuesday, April 11) when the pair were flagged down by a local sheep farmer.

According to a post on the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook page, the farmer explained to the officers that one of his ewes was having difficulty with lambing.

The gardaí, who were pictured wearing blue gloves, managed to successfully assist the farmer and the ewe safely delivered a single lamb.

US President Joe Biden, who is currently on a four-day visit to Ireland, is set to travel to ‘The Wee County’ to trace his roots today.

He is expected to visit Carlingford Castle before traveling to Dundalk, where a walkabout of the town centre is planned in the afternoon.

In honour of the historic visit, it was decided to call the newborn lamb, ‘Biden’.

Gardaí

Meanwhile, gardaí have reminded those operating agricultural vehicles not to use a mobile phone while driving.

They added that anyone driving tractors on public roads should have the necessary driving licence and insurance.

It followed an incident on Monday (April 10) when officers attached to the Community Engagement Unit of the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division spotted a tractor driver texting on a mobile phone while driving.

When the driver was stopped they admitted to having no driving licence or insurance.

Gardaí confirmed that the tractor was then detained and the driver will face prosecution in court.