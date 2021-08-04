An appeal for information has been put out by members of An Garda Síochána following the theft of an Ifor Williams horsebox from a premises in Co. Cavan over the weekend.

The trailer is believed to have been stolen at some point between Saturday evening (July 31) and Sunday evening (August 1) from Cavan Equestrian Centre, located in Latt, Co. Cavan, according to local Gardaí.

In an appeal for details on the theft on Sunday evening, Gardaí based in the Cavan-Monaghan division took to social media to state:

“An Ifor Williams horsebox was stolen from Cavan Equestrian Centre between 4:00p.m Saturday, July 31, and 3:00p.m [Sunday, August 1].

The trailer is grey in colour with a graphite trim and bears partial registration 201 D ***** . There is a unique emblem on the trailer with a horses head forming the ‘I’ in the word ‘Ifor’.

“Any information please in relation to this theft would be very much appreciated.

“Please call Cavan Gardaí on: 049-4368800 if you can assist,” the Garda post said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Co. Laois last week, a quad bike was stolen from a rural premises in Co. Laois – but later recovered within hours following Garda investigations.

The red Honda two-wheel drive quad was taken from a location in Ballyfin, near Mountrath, in the early hours of Thursday, July 29.

Taking swift action, on Thursday evening, local Gardaí based in the Laois-Offaly Garda division confirmed:

“This quad has been recovered today. Investigation will continue to identify those that stole it.”

Rural crime

There has been a “slight increase” in shed and outhouse thefts in the Antrim area of Northern Ireland, according to a recent local law enforcement statement.

Members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in the Antrim district issued a short statement on the matter on Wednesday, July 28, offering “simple tips” to help prevent such thefts.

“You can help us by taking practical steps to protect your home and your family. We would advise all householders to review their security and increase their vigilance,” the PSNI officers said.