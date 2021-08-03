The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that the outlook for lamb prices is positive at the moment.

IFA National Sheep chairman Sean Dennehy said significant numbers of lambs were moved in the past few weeks to meet demand for the Eid al-Adha festival.

He said: “Farmers have moved lambs at lighter weights this year with average carcase weights back 0.5kg for the year.

“This has reduced the volume of sheep meat in the marketplace, a situation replicated in the UK, and ensures there won’t be a glut of lambs to come out.”

Competition to boost lamb prices

The IFA said that breeding sales will be starting, and combined with the strong store trade, will provide competition to factories for lambs.

Dennehy continued: “Lamb prices are high in the UK and France, ensuring Irish lamb remains very competitive in the marketplace.

“The reduced volumes of lamb imported from New Zealand to the EU market, a feature of the past year, will continue as New Zealand exports are directed to the Chinese market.

“The absence of these imports creates a strong market opportunity for Irish lamb over the coming months.”

UK sheep meat production

In the UK, sheep meat production is expected to drop 7% from the previous year. The reopening of the foodservice sector is expected to help strong domestic consumption.

Sean Dennehy added: “Lamb prices have performed well this year, but in reality, it is badly needed to offset the cost of production and the increase in input costs that occurred on farms over the past year.”

He said farmers should sell hard throughout the remainder of the year in a favourable market environment, while moving lambs as they become fit to maximise returns.

Top price for a ram

Meanwhile, the Suffolk Premier Show and Sale took place at Blessington Mart, yesterday, Bank Holiday Monday, August 2.

There was a brisk trade on the day with the highest price going to a ram that was the progeny of Richard Thompson’s flock Ballinatone Suffolks.

A top call of €44,000 was made for the pedigree Suffolk ram.