New solid fuel regulations for Ireland are now being drafted following a consultation process that took place earlier this year.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications said that it plans to include an overview of the proposed regulatory approach in the forthcoming Clean Air Strategy.

A spokesperson for the department said that the “new, legally-robust, evidence-based framework for how we will regulate all solid fuels” will be published shortly thereafter.

The recent public consultation, which sought views on how to regulate all solid fuels that contribute to air pollution, was “the first step” in the process of developing new regulations in this area.

The department received more than 3,500 responses to a technical consultation, survey and questionnaire.

Programme for Government commitment

The consultation was carried out in the context of the Programme for Government commitment to working towards a “nationwide extension on the existing ban of the sale, marketing, distribution and burning of bituminous coal” over the term of government.

“It was subsequently decided to also consider regulating other solid fuels used for domestic heating,” the public consultation document said.

“This is in line with our stated aim of improving air quality for everybody, as the choices we make when heating our homes have a significant impact on our health and the health of our neighbours.”

A document that provides a summary of responses to the consultation noted that “there appears to have been a significant level of misunderstanding regarding the purpose of the consultation and the scope of the regulatory proposals”.

“A large number of respondents made submissions outlining their opposition to an outright ban on all solid fuels or a ban on turf cutting, despite the fact that no such bans were proposed in the consultation documents, press releases, virtual town hall meetings, or any statements made by the minister,” the document said.

“While this misinterpretation had the effect of eliciting a number of responses which were not fully relevant, it did provide some further context and understanding of certain areas of public opinion.”

A significant “urban/rural divide” appeared in respect of submissions to the online survey in particular, to which there were 3,200 responses.

57% of survey respondents said they live in the countryside, while just 11% said they live in cities.

For and against further solid fuel regulations

The main reasons of support for further regulations outlined in submissions included:

For the protection of the environment and of the health of citizens;

Reduced carbon and greenhouse gas emissions;

A nationwide ban on bituminous coal would be easier to enforce than the current system, whereby somebody living inside a Low Smoke Zone can journey outside of that zone and buy bituminous coal there;

Preservation of the peatlands.

For those who were not in favour of stricter controls, the main reasons given included:

Concerns relating to fuel poverty – that affordable alternatives to solid fuel are needed as current oil and electricity prices are too high, and the cost of retrofitting is too high with the level of grants currently available as insufficient;

Having a domestic fireplace, and particularly the burning of turf, is part of Irish culture, tradition and heritage – that stringent regulation of solid fuels would constitute an attack on rural Ireland and traditional home heating practices;

Rural areas in particular are not generally subject to air pollution problems, and therefore the same regulations should not apply there as in urban areas;

People should have the right to burn solid fuel in their own homes.

Minister Eamon Ryan, in response to a parliamentary question from deputy Peter Fitzpatrick, said that each year, “some 1,300 people die prematurely in Ireland due to air pollution from solid fuel burning”.

“It is estimated that there are over 16,200 life years lost, while many people also experience a poor quality of life due to the associated short, and long-term health impacts of this form of pollution,” the minister said.

“I remain committed to addressing this critical public health and environmental challenge through a nationwide ban on smoky coal and enhanced regulation of other solid fuels.”

Renewable energy obligation for the heat sector

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the department has also confirmed that consideration is being given to the introduction of a renewable energy obligation for the heat sector.

This specific action, as part of the updated annex of actions of the Climate Action Plan published in March 2021, sets out a target for a decision on this to be published by the end of this year.

The department spokesperson said that this will determine if an obligation should be introduced, along with the timeframe and scope.

Such an obligation could require energy suppliers in the heat sector to ensure that a certain percentage of the energy supplied is renewable.

The department plans to carry out a public consultation shortly – over the coming months – to “allow all stakeholders and the wider public to provide their views and input”.

The public will be invited to express a view on, for example, “the level of obligation that would be put in place; the type of renewable energies that could meet the obligation; and how the obligation could be administered and funded”.

According to the European Commission, buildings consume 40% of energy used in the EU and generate around 36% of energy-related emissions. Around 80% of the energy consumption in buildings is for heating and cooling.

In Ireland, coal and peat were responsible for 16% of all energy-related CO 2 emissions in 2018, mostly from electricity generation, according to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

In 2018, transport had the largest share of energy-related CO2 emissions at 39%, with heat next at 34%.

Using renewable energy for heat, electricity and transport reduced emissions by 4.7 million tonnes CO2 in 2018.