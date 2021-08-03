Market conditions for beef should be favourable for the remainder of the year as markets and buying patterns return to normal, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) says.

Commenting on the matter, IFA National Livestock Committee chairman Brendan Golden said supplies of finished cattle would be tight for the rest of the year.

Numbers are back to date by over 67,000 head, with the annual kill predicted to be back a further 50,000 head by year-end, and a total of 110 – 120,000 fewer slaughter cattle available than 2020.

Commenting on this, the chairman said: “The strong performance of the live export trade to Northern Ireland for store and finished cattle, which is expected to continue into the back end of the year, is adding strong competition for farmers and ensuring numbers of finished cattle will be tight up to year-end.

“42,655 cattle have been exported to Northern Ireland this year, increasing from 13,896 in 2020.

Continuing, Golden noted that, in the UK market, production is predicted to be back at least 4% for the year by combining reduced numbers and lighter carcase weights at slaughter.

Advertisement

Import demand is expected to strengthen over the coming months as the foodservice sector returns to normal trading conditions. Irish beef has a strong foothold in this sector, he added.

EU prices have strengthened over the past week, and overall production for the year is predicted to be down, providing further opportunity for Irish beef exports, the IFA says.

The Chinese demand for protein, redirecting South American beef exports from the EU market, “ensures the market is functioning strongly for Irish beef when not undermined by these imports”, the organisation maintains.

Brendan Golden said, “The favourable market conditions in our main export markets are expected to continue for the year. This must be reflected in prices paid to farmers”.

The IFA chairman said that beef prices have increased over the year, noting that the Prime Irish Composite price of €4.22/kg is running 30c/kg ahead of the Prime Export Benchmark price of €3.92/kg. However, he stressed that so too have production costs.

He said market conditions are favourable, supplies are tight, and farmers should continue to bargain hard.