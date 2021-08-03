With harvest season upon us, Gardaí in Meath are appealing to all road users to be vigilant to the increased presence of agricultural vehicles on roads as well as walkers and cyclists at this time of year and all road users are reminded to expect the unexpected.

Drivers of agricultural vehicles, including quads, are not exempt from road traffic legislation and are reminded that those operating them must hold and carry the appropriate licence for that vehicle whilst driving on public roads.

Gardaí said that helmets should also be worn at all times when operating quads.

The Gardaí stated that agricultural vehicles are required to be taxed, insured and must be roadworthy, and have fully operational lights both in the front and rear.

They are also liable to seizure in the same way that a car/van is liable to seizure for no driving licence, insurance, tax expired for two months or more, no test/NCT, unaccompanied drivers etc, if detected on public roads.

Agri trailers and towed equipment must also be quipped with side lamps, rear lamps, stop lamps, indicators and number plate lighting.

In addition, a trailer or implement should be fitted with a marker lamp on its right-hand side if, when coupled with a tractor, the total length of both is more than 10m

Regular safety checks are essential on all agricultural vehicles and An Garda Síochána is asking all owners to play their part in keeping everyone safe both on and off the road.