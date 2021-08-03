Grassland Agro managing director Liam Woulfe has confirmed that ammonia prices are 2.5 times stronger now than they were during the autumn of last year, with all other fertiliser markets having risen substantially during the same period.

The equivalent increases for CAN, urea, phosphate, potash are: 80%; 76%; 104%; and 60% respectively.

Meanwhile the euro-dollar exchange rate has remained steady at around €1.18 to US$1.00.

Woulfe told Agriland:

“The rain has returned over recent days. For farmers wishing to buy fertiliser to push as much grass growth before the end of the season, I would advise them to shop around. Some merchants may have older stocks still in store.”

But Woulfe is strongly advising farmers not to forward buy fertiliser now, for use next spring.

He said: “No one knows how the markets will perform over the coming months. It has happened before that strong markets that set the tone during the autumn, weakened considerably over the winter period that followed.

“Ireland’s fertiliser market is very much driven by grassland demand. This makes us unique in an international context, where the supply of arable fertiliser products drives market trends.”

Price increases for fertiliser

In a letter recently sent to all the company’s merchants, Grassland Agro’s group sales manager, Enda McDonald, pointed out that due to the very strong and unrelenting price increases for fertiliser nutrients, Grassland Agro now needs to implement a significant price increase across our full range of products.

He said: “Our wholesale price to the trade always reflects the average costs of the nutrients to date of each product, and so unfortunately at this stage we have no choice but to face the reality of the costs of our current basket of raw material.

“With the exception of what we experienced in 2008, we have never seen anything like the levels of increases within a season that have occurred this year.”

Trade prices to Grassland Agro merchants now reflect the increase in market trends: CAN €315/t; urea €440/t; 27/2.5/5 €415/t; 18/6/12 €460/t; 10/10/20 €530/t; 0/10/20 €450/t; 0/7/30 €455/t; potash €450/t; and 16% Super €450.

All prices are quadpack delivered. Farmer prices will include an additional margin of between €15 to €20/t.

As the current fertiliser season moves on, Grssland Agro is confirming that further price increases can be expected across all products.

This is especially the case where CAN, urea and high nitrogen products are concerned.

According to Enda McDonald, the current replacement cost is not fully reflected in its latest pricing schedule.