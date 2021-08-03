John Deere’s new R975i sprayer is the biggest trailed model the company has ever produced.

This 7500L machine will join the rest of the R900i Series line-up, with tank capacities of 4400L, 5200L and 6200L, in 2022.

As with other sprayers in the range, this new model benefits from John Deere Precision Ag technologies, enabling customers to profit from additional smart solutions, according to the company.

John Deere said that the R975i is designed to meet customer requirements for larger tank volumes and wider booms, as well as higher accuracy, reduced chemical use and more comfort when filling and operating the sprayer.

Larger tank volumes

The machine’s new larger volume will mean farmers and contractors can spend more time in the field spraying, and so increase productivity by covering larger areas with one tank.

The proven PowrSpray dual-circuit solution system also helps to speed up filling times, improves spray application and increases accuracy.

For the first time on John Deere sprayers, the M900(i) and R900i Series models will offer 25cm nozzle spacing as an option.

This is an ‘On Centre’ solution that means an additional nozzle is placed between each 50cm nozzle body on the spray boom.

Additional nozzle bodies

John Deere said it has also added a nozzle body plus an additional nozzle at each end of the boom to offer full coverage and eliminate under-dosing at the boom ends.

All trailed sprayer ranges will also benefit from the options launched on the R700i Series for 2021.

These include Individual Nozzle Control, which limits over or under-dosing to help preserve yields while saving input costs.

Another feature is the new Closed Transfer System, which is an ISO approved coupling.

This prevents contact with and any spillages of crop protection products, to ensure filling the sprayer is safe for the environment as well as the operator.