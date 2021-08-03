A pioneering decade-long strategy for Ireland’s food and drinks sector has received government approval.

The strategy titled ‘Food Vision 2030 – A World Leader in Sustainable Food Systems’ sets out Ireland’s ambition to grow agri-food exports from €14 billion to €21 billion by 2030.

The launch follows a government decision approving the publication of Food Vision 2030. A launch event, at which the strategy will be presented and discussed in more detail, will be held later this year, dependent on public health advice.

Food Vision 2030

The ambition of ‘Food Vision 2030’ is that Ireland will become a world leader in sustainable food systems over the next decade delivering benefits for the sector, for Irish society and the environment. The strategy sets out four central aims:

A climate-smart, environmentally sustainable agri-food sector;

Viable and resilient primary producers, with enhanced wellbeing;

Food that is safe, nutritious and appealing, trusted and valued at home and abroad;

An innovative, competitive and resilient sector, driven by technology and talent.

Implementation will be overseen by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking at the launch of the policy, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I am delighted that the agri-food stakeholder committee has agreed this ambitious ‘Food Vision 2030’ strategy.

“Agriculture, food and the marine is our largest indigenous sector. It is engrained in the fabric of Irish society and is one of the main drivers of our economy, especially in rural and coastal areas.

“The vision of being a world leader in Sustainable Food Systems acknowledges the challenges the sector faces, not least environmentally, but crucially, it also charts a pathway for the future.

“We accept the challenge put to government, to work with the sector in ensuring its future sustainability, economic, environmental and social, and in realising the inherent opportunities that present.”

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: “The committee, led by Tom Arnold, has produced a strategy that is balanced and credible, which identifies a significant opportunity for Ireland in moving to a position of world leadership in sustainable food systems.

“I welcome the focus on ensuring that farmers fishers and food producers are competitive and productive, with enhanced well-being and economic sustainability.

“The incomes of our producers are central and critical to the success of Food Vision 2030 as they are the bedrock of our world-class agri-food sector.

“The strategy recognises the crucial role the sector has and will continue to play in rural and coastal communities, and in achieving balanced regional development for the country as a whole.

“Ireland is the sustainable food capital of the world and the strategy underlines the important linkages between food and health and nutrition, and the fundamental importance of food safety and quality in achieving a premium position in key markets.

“I am delighted that the government endorses and supports the strategy and I look forward to working with all stakeholders in its implementation.”

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said the strategy was an “important step forward” on meeting climate targets.

“It puts, for the first time, environmental measures central to an agri-food sector plan,” he said.

“One crucial element is that it states clearly that the strategy must adjust to meet the Climate Action Plan being launched later this year, as well as other environmental measures which are being rolled out.

“This will be crucial in future-proofing Ireland’s agricultural and marine sectors. I see this, along with other government strategies, resulting in a new generation of farmers and foresters working the land in a sustainable way, with nature being restored, water quality improving, and premium prices being delivered for high-quality sustainable produce.”

Minister of State for Agriculture with responsibility for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett added: “As well as committing to becoming climate neutral by 2050, Food Vision 2030 is also about restoring and enhancing biodiversity; improving water quality; and developing diverse, multi-functional forests.

“It also contains proposals around reducing food waste, promoting regenerative and organic farming, and much more besides.”

Minister of State with special responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development Martin Heydon said: “While the focus on economic and environmental sustainability is hugely important, this strategy has identified that well-being and health and safety must be priorities for all of us.

“The strategy also shows ambition in relation to developing market opportunities at home and abroad, showcasing our safe, nutritious and appealing food and drink offering. The strategy identifies innovation in all its forms, as well as a talented and diverse workforce, as key enablers of achieving its vision.”

‘An international dimension’

Agri-Food Stakeholder Committee chairman Tom Arnold said he had “every confidence” Irish agri-food would rise to the challenges set out in the plan.

“While the primary purpose of this strategy is to provide a vision and policies for the Irish agri-food sector over the coming decade, it has an important international dimension,” he said.

“Ireland is one of very few countries to have developed an agri-food strategy using a food systems approach.

“Through its experience of developing its own agri-food strategy and the political commitment to attain the highest standards of sustainability within its domestic policy, Ireland will be in a strong position to play a leadership role in the increasingly substantial debate at an international level on sustainable food systems. I have every confidence it will do so.”