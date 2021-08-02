Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s was killed in a crash involving a tractor in Co. Westmeath today (Monday, August 2).

A spokesperson said: “At around 7:50am this morning, Gardaí were called to the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the R389, Mullingar Road, Kilbeggan.

“The driver, a male in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road is currently closed to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Athlone on 09064-98550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.