As the timeline for the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) edges closer – with an expected start time for 2023 – the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has offered details of how the policy will be implemented in Ireland for agriculture and the environment.

A public consultation has kicked off in recent days on the proposed interventions outlined in Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023-2027, as designed by the department.

A key element of the strategic plan will be a new flagship Agri-Environment and Climate Measure (AECM), which will be a main programme under Pillar II of CAP.

In a breakdown of what this will entail, DAFM says the aim of this intervention is to “deliver a range of environmental, climate and biodiversity benefits by supporting farmers to undertake appropriate actions”.

CAP agri-environment scheme

Numerous challenges have been identified as a result of climate change, the unsustainable use of natural resources and the degradation of habitats.

To tackle these, the national Agri-Environment Climate Measure accordingly consists of actions to address these biodiversity, water, soil and climate challenges.

Based on a principle of “the right action, in the right place”, the integration of results-based actions and the locally led approach into this flagship agri-environment scheme will build on the success of the Burren Programme and the European Innovation Partnership – AGRI Groups delivered under the RDP 2014-2020.

Proposed Structure

Open to eligible farmers across the country, it is noted that participating farmers will be required to address priority assets – which include critical source areas for water, priority habitats on their farms.

These will constitute the basic actions required for entry into the scheme. It is intended that these actions will be a combination of prescription-based measures (at a fixed rate of payment) and results-based measures (where the level of payment is based on the results achieved).

The scheme will take a landscape approach, and may mean that farmers in areas identified by the department as having higher environmental priorities will participate in specific co-operation actions.

Such actions may attract higher payments depending on the actions required.

Advertisement

Any additional bespoke farm/landscape measures required will be implemented with the assistance of a Local Project Team at local level and will seek to manage and restore biodiversity, carbon storage, water quality and priority habitat and species.

It may also “positively impact on problems facing these landscapes” such as landslides, flooding, mountain fires, management of commonages, invasive species, predator control, etc.

Meanwhile, there will be a “dedicated and attractive action” for farmers for land re-wetting. This may be one of the cooperation measures, or a separate action under this measure.

Similarly, significant tree-planting measures will be included here, including agro-forestry and riparian planting. Mandatory planting of broadleaf trees on some farms may also be included.

Farmers who choose to participate in the AECM will have one agri-environment climate measure contract only. Results based approaches will be used, where appropriate, and support for non-productive investments will be provided when necessary to help improve habitat scores.

Conditions

The scheme will be open to all active farmers in the country. To qualify for the higher payments farmers must have land with higher environmental priorities. These areas are currently being defined, the department says.

Access to the scheme will be determined through a ranking and selection process and priority access will be provided to organic farmers, farmers with priority assets and farmers who agreed to undertake specific priority actions.

An expected 50,000 farmers may take up this intervention. Payment rates will vary in line with the actions selected by the farmer.

Farmers may earn above the average payment rate if they take results-based actions and achieve higher results.

Farmers in cooperation areas will also be eligible to receive additional payments for farm/landscape type actions.