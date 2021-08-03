Gardaí attached to Navan Garda station, assisted by a number of local members, carried out a search operation in Navan yesterday (Monday, August 2) where they discovered a drugs grow house.



During the course of a search and the execution of a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, a rural property at Kilmainhamwood, Co. Meath was searched at around 8:30a.m.

A grow house was located in a shed beside the house and a total of 76 cannabis plants at an advanced state of growth were seized. Image: An Garda Siochána

20 vacuum packed bags of cannabis herb were also seized. During the course of the search of the house, 36 vacuum packed bags of cannabis herb were located.

Gardaí have said the estimated street value of the seizure is €560,000 subject to analysis. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests were made during the course of the search and investigations ongoing.

Tractor driver drawing bales stopped

Meanwhile, in separate garda news, the “writing was on the wall” for a tractor driver drawing a load of straw when Gardaí over the weekend for road safety offences.

The driver in question was stopped by members of An Garda Síochána’s Road Policing Unit (RPU) in Co. Sligo over the bank holiday.

The driver was stopped after being spotted texting while pulling a trailer load, according to local Gardaí.

The incident was one of a number of road safety offences detected by the Sligo RPU yesterday (Monday, August 2).

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), it is an offence to hold a mobile phone in your hand or support it with another part of your body, for example between your head and shoulder, when you are driving.