The forestry industry – and the challenges it is currently facing – is set to go under the Oireachtas spotlight this week at the latest meeting of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The committee will resume debate on forestry issues when it meets with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett, tomorrow (Wednesday, August 4).

Speaking in advance of the meeting at 2:00p.m in Committee Room 3 of Leinster House, committee chair Jackie Cahill said:

“The committee welcomes this opportunity to meet with Minister Hackett to discuss serious concerns about the forestry industry.

“This follows our engagement with officials from the Department at the end of May.”

Continuing, the committee chairman said:

“We would like to discuss the progress on commitments made in the Programme for Government to address the difficulties faced by the forestry industry and the knock-on consequences for other sectors of the economy, including the construction industry where a shortage of timber supplies is causing particular strain.

“We are particularly concerned about the level of afforestation and that it seems only 20% to 25% of the Programme for Government target will be met this year.

“Members would also like to discuss the drop in the number of tree felling licences issued in recent weeks which we are told is due to the introduction of a new regulation where projects which fall under the Habitats Directive now require an additional 30 days for public consultation,” deputy Cahill said.

The Joint Committee on Agriculture and the Marine has 14 members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad. Those interested can tune into the committee meeting here.