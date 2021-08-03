The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded yet another decrease to mark eight straight index falls over the last three months in its latest auction.

The most recent tender – event 289 – concluded today (Tuesday, August 3) with the GDT Price Index down 1.0%.

Lasting two hours and 55 minutes, today’s event saw 170 participating bidders take part across 13 bidding rounds, with 119 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 24,084MT of product was sold on the day.

Key results:

AMF index up 1.3%, average price US$5,668/MT;

Butter index up 3.8%, average price US$4,589/MT;

BMP index down 8.0%, average price US$3,246/MT;

Ched index up 0.7%, average price US$4,065/MT;

LAC index down 3.1%, average price US$1,094/MT;

SMP index up 1.5%, average price US$3,020/MT;

SWP not offered;

WMP index down 3.8%, average price US$3,598/MT.

In what was a mixed affair overall, butter milk powder (BMP) saw by far the most dramatic move on the day, plummeting by 8% in index.

Whole milk powder (WMP) and lactose both saw decreases also, falling by 3.8% and 3.1% respectively.

However, there were increases too, with butter bouncing upward by 3.8%. Anhydrous milk fat (AMF), skim milk powder (SMP) and cheddar all saw index lifts too, of 1.3%, 1.5% and 0.7% respectively.

Sweet whey powder (SWP) was once again not available on the day.