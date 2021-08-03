The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has recorded yet another decrease to mark eight straight index falls over the last three months in its latest auction.
The most recent tender – event 289 – concluded today (Tuesday, August 3) with the GDT Price Index down 1.0%.
Lasting two hours and 55 minutes, today’s event saw 170 participating bidders take part across 13 bidding rounds, with 119 winning bidders emerging.
A total of 24,084MT of product was sold on the day.
Key results:
- AMF index up 1.3%, average price US$5,668/MT;
- Butter index up 3.8%, average price US$4,589/MT;
- BMP index down 8.0%, average price US$3,246/MT;
- Ched index up 0.7%, average price US$4,065/MT;
- LAC index down 3.1%, average price US$1,094/MT;
- SMP index up 1.5%, average price US$3,020/MT;
- SWP not offered;
- WMP index down 3.8%, average price US$3,598/MT.
In what was a mixed affair overall, butter milk powder (BMP) saw by far the most dramatic move on the day, plummeting by 8% in index.
Whole milk powder (WMP) and lactose both saw decreases also, falling by 3.8% and 3.1% respectively.
However, there were increases too, with butter bouncing upward by 3.8%. Anhydrous milk fat (AMF), skim milk powder (SMP) and cheddar all saw index lifts too, of 1.3%, 1.5% and 0.7% respectively.
Sweet whey powder (SWP) was once again not available on the day.
The latest index figure of 1,167 is back 12 digits on the last outing of 1,179. Further details on the GDT’s events results can be found on the platform’s website here.