The recently published 10-year food and drinks strategy, Food Vision 2030, has its foundations and aims firmly set in sustainable and environmentally friendly food production.

‘The 2020s should be the sustainability decade for the Irish agri-food sector‘ it states in the opening pages of the strategy document, before it goes on to explain the ways in which Ireland can become an “international leader in sustainable food systems (SFSs)” – on paper anyway.

While the strategy aligns itself to the goals of other forms of environment and climate policy and legislation – Climate Action Bill, Ag Climatise, and various EU measures – by quarter two in 2022, detailed plans to “manage the sustainable environmental footprint of the dairy and the beef sectors” must be produced under the strategy.

“Ag Climatise makes clear that any increase in biogenic methane emissions from increased livestock numbers will jeopardise the achievement of the sector attaining carbon neutrality by 2050,” chair of the 2030 Agri-Food Strategy Stakeholder Committee, Tom Arnold, noted in his strategy foreword.

“This issue is the subject of strongly opposing views, and will need further detailed examination in order to make an informed policy choice,” he continued.

With the strategy receiving mixed reviews from farming, industry and environmental groups, Agriland takes a look at some of the farming-specific ways in which the government intends to achieve its aims, as outlined in the strategy.

The strategy is based on four missions and 22 goals but, most relevant here, is mission number-one: a climate smart, environmentally sustainable agri-food sector which has seven goals attached:

Develop a climate-neutral food system by 2050, and improve air quality; Restore and enhance biodiversity; Protect high status sites and contribute to protection and restoration of good water quality and healthy aquatic ecosystems; Develop diverse, multi-functional forests; Enhance the environmental sustainability of the seafood sector; Embed the agri-food sector in the circular, regenerative bioeconomy; Strengthen Origin Green and sustainable supports to reflect the higher level of ambition.

At the core of this particular mission, is achieving a climate-neutral food system by 2050 but with ‘verifiable progress’ achieved throughout the lifetime and by the end of the strategy.

This involves focusing on things like emissions reductions, carbon sequestration, air quality, biodiversity and water quality.

Agricultural targets

The strategy acknowledges that, generally, environmental targets will be set by legislation, but below are highlights of some of the ways in which the strategy supports this.

Environmentally sustainable agri-food sector aims by 2030:

Biogenic methane

In relation to biogenic methane , the strategy commits to a reduction of at least 10% by 2030 . But, it recognises that this will need to adjust in line with emerging national and international targets. It also states that the target for biogenic methane will be updated when specific sectoral targets are agreed under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development (Amendment) Bill 2021.

The strategy aims to reduce emissions associated with chemical fertiliser use by more than 50% by 2030.

The strategy commits to reduce nutrient losses from agriculture to water by 50% by 2030.

It is envisaged that by 2030, 10% of farmed area will be prioritised for biodiversity , and spread across all farms throughout the country

Ammonia emissions to reduce to 5% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The aim here is to increase afforestation from existing levels to at least 8,000 ha per year and double the sustainable production of biomass from forests to two million tonnes by 2035.

At least 7.5% of utilisable agricultural area is targeted to be farmed organically by 2030.

The strategy aims to achieve 30% of marine protected areas by 2030.

It is aimed to halve the level of food waste per person by 2030.

Achieve a high participation rate by both primary producers and the food industry in an enhanced Origin Green programme.